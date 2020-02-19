Watch Eric Clapton, Roger Waters and more pay tribute to Ginger Baker

Footage has emerged of Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wood, Roger Waters, Nile Rodgers and others jamming Cream and Blind Faith songs in tribute to Ginger Baker.

The performances took place on February 17 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, at a show organised to celebrate the work of the legendary Cream drummer, died in October at the age of 80.

The show raised funds for the health and welfare charity Leonard Cheshire, which Baker was a supporter of.

The evening started with footage of a Baker interview and drum solo, after which Clapton – who played with Baker in both Cream and Blind Faith – was joined by Pink Floyd's Roger Waters on bass for Cream’s Sunshine of Your Love.

Waters also contributed to versions of Cream's Strange Brew and White Room, joined onstage by former Faces members guitarist Ronnie Wood and drummer Kenney Jones.

Wood stayed around for Cream's Badge, while Chic's Nile Rodgers joined the party for I Feel Free and Tales of Brave Ulysses. The set continued with most of Blind Faith's debut album, with Clapton and Rogers joined Steve Winwood on organ, vocals and guitar and Kofi Baker – Ginger's Son – on drums.

The entire cast gathered onstage for the encore, a version of Robert Johnson's Cross Road Blues. Complete seltlist below.

Eric Clapton & Friends setlist

1. Sunshine of Your Love (with Roger Waters)

2. Strange Brew (with Roger Waters)

3. White Room (with Roger Waters, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones)

4. I Feel Free (with Nile Rodgers and Paul Carrack)

5. Tales of Brave Ulysses (with Nile Rodgers)

6. Sweet Wine (with Paul Carrack and Will Johns)

7. Blue Condition (with Ron Wood and Henry Spinetti)

8. Pressed Rat and Wart Hog (with Kofi Baker)

9. Had to Cry Today (with Steve Winwood, Nile Rodgers and Kofi Baker)

10. Presence of the Lord (with Steve Winwood, Nile Rodgers and Kofi Baker)

11. Can't Find My Way Home (with Steve Winwood, Nile Rodgers and Kofi Baker)

12. Well All Right (with Nile Rodgers and with Steve Winwood)

13. Do What You Like / Toad (with Steve Winwood, Ronnie Wood, Nile Rodgers and Kofi Baker)

Encore

Cross Road Blues (with everyone)