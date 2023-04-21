Watch Eivør's stunning display of throat singing in live video of The Last Kingdom: Main Them

Faroese art rocker Eivør gives a stunning display of her throat signing technique in a new live video of The Last Kingdom: Main Theme, which was recorded at London's Hammersmith Apollo in January of this year and which you can watch below.

The tracks is taken from the upcoming album The Last Kingdom - Destiny Is All, featuring music created for and inspired by hit Netflix show The Last Kingdom by Eivør along with Emmy winner & Ivor Novello/BAFTA nominee John Lunn and composer Danny Saul (Shetland, Jamestown).

“Growing up in the Faroe Islands, I was always fascinated with the Vikings, so the series feels very close to my heart,” says Eivør, who also recently featured on the God of War Ragnarök score and on the soundtrack to the hit video game. “It felt so natural to fit my singing into what John had come up with, and many of the lyrics I ended up writing were inspired by the old Nordic sagas that imprinted on me as a child.”

The Last Kingdom - Destiny Is All is released today on CD and digital and will be released as a special double vinyl issue on Record Store Day on April 22 via A&G Songs LTD.