Watch Down ’N’ Outz hail the Creatures of the universe in handcrafted new video

Down ’N’ Outz have released a lyric video for their new single Creatures exclusively with Classic Rock.

The band is fronted by Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, with the song featured on their latest album This is How We Roll, which launched back in October.

The video shows a handcrafted world full of paper planes, flying saucers, rockets, graph paper forests, and a cornucopia of origami creatures large and small.

Elliott tells Classic Rock: “When I wrote the music for this I just had this weird feeling I was writing something very different to anything I’d written before.

“For a start, it was written on the piano but it was jaunty, vaudeville – almost a summary of the stuff that really intrigued me in my youth when artists like David Bowie, Roxy Music, Cockney Rebel and Queen embraced a very European style of writing.

“I knew the lyrics had to follow suit so it’s a stream of conscious type thing, very cinematic, dreamy… don’t ask me what it’s all about!”

Elliott is joined in Down ’N’ Outz by by Quireboys' guitarist Paul Guerin, guitarist Guy Griffin, keyboardist Keith Weir, former Vixen bassist Share Ross, and drummer Phil Martini.