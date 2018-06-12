Watch Devildriver team up with Randy Blythe for cover of Ghost Riders In The Sky

Devildriver have released a cover of the country music classic Ghost Riders In The Sky.

The song, which was originally made famous by Johnny Cash, is taken from Devildriver’s forthcoming album of country covers, Outlaws ’Til The End.

Ghost Riders In The Sky features guest appearances from Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe, plus Cash’s son John Carter Cash and his wife Ana Cristina Cash.

Outlaws ’Til The End features heavied-up covers of country classics, including Steve Earle’s Copperhead Road, Willie Nelson’s Whiskey River and Johnny Paycheck’s I’m The Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised.

“I love all genres, but I think my true love for outlaw country came from when I started touring with Pantera,” explains Fafara. “I was constantly hearing those guys on the bus jamming outlaw country. If it wasn’t Willie Nelson, it was Johnny Cash. I just fell in love with the lyrics as well. The lyrical content is so fucking real.

“Whenever I would hear these songs, I’d think to myself, ‘Man, this stuff needs to be heavy. I would hear it heavy.”

Other guests on Outlaws ’Til The End include Wednesday 13, Fear Factory’s Burton C Bell, Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists and country-metal rebel Hank III. The album is released on July 6 via Napalm.

Fafara recently revealed that Devildriver are also working on a new two-part album that he says will be “the record of our lives.” They plan to release the first part of the album in 2019 and the second half 12 months later.

“Making no bones about it, this will be the record of our career,” he says. This will be record that other artists judge us, as well as themselves, on once they hear this.”