Watch David Gilmour make Fleetwood Mac's Albatross even sadder than it was previously

Another video has been released from last year's tribute show to Peter Green, held at London's historic Palladium just days before lockdown forced the closure of live venues.

The show, advertised under the banner of Mick Fleetwood and Friends, saw the Fleetwood Mac drummer joined onstage by a phalanx of high-profile guest musicians including Steven Tyler, Pete Townshend, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, Jonny Lang, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Ricky Peterson, Zak Starkey, Rick Vito, Dave Bronze, Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Andy Fairweather Low, Bill Wyman and Jeremy Spencer.

Previous footage shared from the concert has included Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons guesting on Rattlesnake Shake and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Billy Gibbons joining the other musicians onstage to perform the classic The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown).

The latest film to emerge features Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour adding a heartbreaking lap-steel guitar to Fleetwood Mac's instrumental classic Albatross, originally a hit for the band in late 1968.

The footage is taken from the upcoming release Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac, which was originally slated for release in October last year, but will now see the light of day on April 30.

The set will be available in several formats, including 4LP/2CD/Blu-ray and 2CD/Blu-ray sets, as well as a 4LP set without the Blu-ray disc. Tracklist below.

The 4LP/2CD/Blu-ray version will also include a 44-page hardbound book featuring sleeve notes by Anthony Bozza (author of 2015's Play On: Now, Then, and Fleetwood Mac) in conjunction with Mick Fleetwood, photos and quotes from the artists who appeared at the show, and photographs of the concert, rehearsals and behind the scenes.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac is available to pre-order now.

Tracklist

Act I

Rolling Man (feat. Rick Vito)

Homework (feat. Jonny Lang)

Doctor Brown (feat. Billy Gibbons)

All Your Love (feat. John Mayall)

Rattlesnake Shake (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Stop Messin’ Round (feat. Christine McVie)

Looking For Somebody (feat. Christine McVie)

Sandy Mary (feat. Jonny Lang)

Love That Burns (feat. Rick Vito)

The World Keep Turning (feat. Noel Gallagher)

Like Crying (feat. Noel Gallagher)

No Place To Go (feat. Rick Vito)

Station Man (feat. Pete Townshend)

Act II

Man Of The World (feat. Neil Finn)

Oh Well (Pt.1) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Oh Well (Pt.2) (feat. David Gilmour)

Need Your Love So Bad (feat. Jonny Lang)

Black Magic Woman (feat. Rick Vito)

The Sky Is Crying (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

I Can’t Hold Out (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett)

Albatross (feat. David Gilmour)

Shake Your Moneymaker (group finale)