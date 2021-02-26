Watch Steven Tyler & Billy Gibbons burn through Rattlesnake Shake with Mick Fleetwood & Friends

Mick Fleetwood & Friends have released a video for Rattlesnake Shake, filmed a year ago at the Peter Green Celebration Concert at the Palladium in London.

Rattlesnake Shake was originally written by Green, and appeared on Fleetwood Mac's 1969 album Then Play On. At last year's star-studded tribute show it was bolstered by the appearance of two special guests: Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, and ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons.

The other performers on the track are Fleetwood himself, Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson, Zak Starkey and Rick Vito.

The footage is taken from the upcoming release Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac, which was originally slated for release in October last year, but will now see the light of day on April 30.

The set will be available in several formats, including 4LP/2CD/Blu-ray and 2CD/Blu-ray sets, as well as a 4LP set without the Blu-ray disc. Tracklist below.

The 4LP/2CD/Blu-ray version will also include a 44-page hardbound book featuring sleeve notes by Anthony Bozza (author of 2015's Play On: Now, Then, and Fleetwood Mac) in conjunction with Mick Fleetwood, photos and quotes from the artists who appeared at the show, and photographs of the concert, rehearsals and behind the scenes.

In December, footage of Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Billy Gibbons joining the other musicians onstage to perform the classic The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown) was released.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac is available to pre-order now. The live film will also be coming to VOD services in April.

Tracklist

Act I

Rolling Man (feat. Rick Vito)

Homework (feat. Jonny Lang)

Doctor Brown (feat. Billy Gibbons)

All Your Love (feat. John Mayall)

Rattlesnake Shake (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Stop Messin’ Round (feat. Christine McVie)

Looking For Somebody (feat. Christine McVie)

Sandy Mary (feat. Jonny Lang)

Love That Burns (feat. Rick Vito)

The World Keep Turning (feat. Noel Gallagher)

Like Crying (feat. Noel Gallagher)

No Place To Go (feat. Rick Vito)

Station Man (feat. Pete Townshend)

Act II

Man Of The World (feat. Neil Finn)

Oh Well (Pt.1) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Oh Well (Pt.2) (feat. David Gilmour)

Need Your Love So Bad (feat. Jonny Lang)

Black Magic Woman (feat. Rick Vito)

The Sky Is Crying (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

I Can’t Hold Out (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett)

Albatross (feat. David Gilmour)

Shake Your Moneymaker (group finale)