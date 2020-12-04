Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons perform Fleetwood Mac’s The Green Manalishi

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood has shared the first track from the forthcoming Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac film, documenting the all-star tribute concert held at The Palladium in London on February 25 to honour the music of late Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green.

The clip shows ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett performing a raucous version of The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown), with Hammett playing the song on Peter Green’s iconic 1959 Les Paul guitar.

The footage is a first taste of the one-off celebration, which will come to cinemas across the UK on March 23/28 2021, as well as being released in special boxset formats.

The participants that night included Billy Gibbons, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, The Who’s Pete Townshend, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Bill Wyman, Neil Finn and Noel Gallagher. Legendary producer Glyn Johns joined as the executive sound producer and the house band featured Mick Fleetwood himself along with Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson and Rick Vito.

The show will be released as a 4LP Gatefold vinyl, as well as a 20 page mediabook featuring Blu-Ray and 2CD, and also a deluxe 44 page hardbound book pack featuring sleevenotes by Mick Fleetwood biographer Anthony Bozza, stunning photos from the event and behind the scenes, 4LP Gatefold vinyl, 2CD and Blu-Ray.

For further information on screening times, etc, visit the Mick Fleetwood And Friends website.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac

Act I

Act II