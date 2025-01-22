“They’ve created something very beautiful and we’re extremely proud of it.” Watch A Film For The Future, Coldplay's "jawdropping" companion to Moon Music, created by more than 150 visual artists from 45 countries

Coldplay have shared a 44-minute visual companion to their current album Moon Music, titled A Film For The Future.



Work upon what executive producer Ben Mor calls a "kaleidoscopic patchwork quilt" began last the summer, when more than 150 visual artists from 45 countries were supplied with preview snippets of Moon Music, Coldplay's 10th album, subsequently released on October 4, and invited to create accompanying visuals.



According to the press release which accompanied a trailer of the film upon its release on January 14, the band emphasised that “there were no rules or guidelines” imposed upon the artists, who were simply asked to follow their own inspiration.



Coldplay actually teased the film back in 2019, with the artwork for their Everyday Life album incorporating a license plate reading FFTF2024.

“We’re very grateful to all the amazing artists who lent their genius to this film,” the band now say. “They’ve created something very beautiful and we’re extremely proud of it.”



Ben Mor adds, “It was a huge privilege to have the bird’s eye view of such an ambitious project, working with so many incredible animators and filmmakers all working independently of each other. The final film is simply jaw-dropping and I can’t wait for Coldplay’s fans to see it.”

Watch A Film For The Future below:

Coldplay - Moon Music (A Film For The Future) - YouTube Watch On

Coldplay will play a series of stadium shows in Hull and London this summer, the only shows the band will perform in Europe this year.



Chris Martin's band will visit:



Aug 18: Hull Craven Park Stadium

Aug 19: Hull Craven Park Stadium

Aug 22: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 23: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 26: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 27: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 30: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 31: London Wembley Stadium