Watch child drummer in neon mask and boilersuit destroy Slipknot's Unsainted

Bored of precocious children covering songs with an ability that defies their tender years? Too bad. Here's another.

Word reaches us today of 11-year-old Sergio, who's released a video of his drum cover of Slipknot's Unsainted. Appropriately dressed in a grubby orange website, his performance is undoubtedly solid, but what really lifts the clip beyond regular child prodigy level is the fact that he plays the entire song while wearing a flashing neon mask.

We don't know much about Sergio, but he says, "I've just passed COVID-19 and the first thing I've done is go where I have the acoustic drums and record this cover. It's the cover that has cost me the most technical and physical effort.

"Jay Weinberg is the best heavy metal drummer in the world. I have given my best in this video."

We believe you, Sergio.

Back in August 2019 14-year-old Maren Alford went viral after her rendition of Jay Weinberg's drum track on Unsainted was uploaded to YouTube.

"Jay Weinberg is one of my favourite drummers and I'm excited to cover one of his songs," she said. "The moment I heard Slipknot's Unsainted I knew this was the one!"

Later, Maren got the chance to meet her drumming hero at the Knotfest Roadshow at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.

“Best day ever hanging out with Jay Weinberg before Knotfest in Dallas!", she said. "Not only is he a beast behind the kit, but he’s also the most encouraging, kind and generous guy!

"Really a dream come true to meet and spend time with him – and the Slipknot show was incredible!"