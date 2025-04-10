Last year, we shared a video of Missioned Souls, a group of children from Cebu City in the Philippines. Made up of three sisters and their brother, they went viral with an uncannily accurate cover of Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love.

Well, they're back. Seven months on from that historic performance, they've unveiled a cover of Deep Purple's Highway Star, and it's even better.

The four kids appear to have spent much of the intervening period practising their craft, as 12-year-old singer Stacey nails Ian Gillan's vocal while simultaneously playing rhythm guitar, and older sister Neisha (14) shreds wildly on the solo, throwing in some hot whammy bar action for good measure. The pair are ably backed by bassist Naces (16) and drummer Ice (11), while dad Secan makes sure it all sounds good.

While we say "they're back", in truth they've never been away, and have uploaded covers of songs by Evanescence, Paramore, The Beatles, Roxette, The Offspring, Skunk Anansie, Twisted Sister, Bon Jovi and more since the turn of the year, as well as an unlikely version of Bran Hyland's 1960 banger Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini.

"We are a family commissioned to propagate the importance of family unity by showing love and respect to each family member and for one another," say the band. "We put into action our God-given gifts to bring joy and fun into other people’s lives through music.

"Missioned Souls was borne out of our earnest desire to give thanks for the simple musical talent we receive from above, thus giving glory to the Holy Trinity. Praise God and Ave Maria!"

Amen.

