Watch teenage girl's incredible drum cover of Slipknot's Unsainted

14 year old Maren Alford is giving Jay Weinberg a run for his money with her insane cover of his drumming on Unsainted – the lead single from Slipknot's latest album We Are Not Your Kind.

The single dropped in May and revealed the band's brand new masks in the accompanying video, directed by Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan. We Are Not Your Kind, released earlier this month, is Slipknot's first UK Number One album in 18 years and has also topped the US Billboard charts.

The teenage drum ninja obliterates her kit, nailing every beat.

She comments: "Jay Weinberg is one of my favorite drummers and I'm excited to cover one of his songs - the moment I heard Slipknot Unsainted I knew this was the one!"

The young virtuoso is drummer for the award-winning, "all girl power trio" Not Ur Girlfrenz, who played Vans Warped Tour in both 2018 and 2019.

She is also a "very proud" SJC Drums artist, along with Jay Weinberg himself!

Watch Maren's incredible rhythm mastery below.