Watch Bon Jovi's "deeply personal" new video for Story Of Love

Bon Jovi have released a video for Story Of Love. The song is taken from the band's 15th studio 2020, which was released last year.

A statement released by the band says, "True to the lyrics, the video takes a deeply personal look at songwriter Jon Bon Jovi’s family life, with never-before-revealed family photos and home videos."

Jon Bon Jovi adds, "Although I wrote Story of Love about my family, I hope when people listen to the song and watch the video, they will see themselves and their family."

The video features the frontman playing acoustic guitar in a room filled with family artefacts and old photos.

The band have previously released three videos from 2020: Do What You Can, Unbroken and Limitless, although they finished the year on something of a bum note, recording a fan club version of the Pogues' classic Fairytale Of New York that may baffle sociolinguists for generations to come.