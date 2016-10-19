Watch Bon Jovi perform This House Is Not For Sale live on TV

Bon Jovi performed the title track from their upcoming album This House Is Not For Sale live on US television.

The band played the track on Good Morning America and the video can be viewed below.

This House Is Not For Sale, the band’s 13th album, is released on November 4.

This week, frontman Jon Bon Jovi said that the only contact he’s had with the band’s former guitarist Richie Sambora in the last three years has been via social media.

He said: “Everything was great and we were just coming off a break – but he never came back to work. It was a shock.

“There was never a fight. There was never an argument. It certainly wasn’t about money.

“He has since reached out on social media, which was very kind. But we never saw him again. Nobody.”

Bon Jovi have a US tour lined up for February and March of next year.

Bon Jovi: This House Is Not For Sale tracklist

This House Is Not For Sale Living With The Ghost Knockout Labor Of Love Born Again Tomorrow Roller Coaster New Year’s Day The Devil’s In The Temple Scars On This Guitar God Bless This Mess Reunion Come On Up To Our House Real Love All Hail The King We Don’t Run I Will Drive You Hime Goodnight New York

Bon Jovi US tour 2017

Feb 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena SC

Feb 10: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Feb 12: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Feb 14: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Feb 16: Birmingham BJCC, AL

Feb 18: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Feb 19: St. Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Feb 21: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Center, OK

Feb 23: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 25-:Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Feb 28: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Mar 01: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Mar 04: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Mar 05: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Mar 08: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Mar 14: Denver Pepsi Center, CA

Mar 16: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Mar 18: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 19: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Mar 22: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

