Wilko Johnson and Suzi Quatro awarded honorary doctorates

Wilko Johnson and Suzi Quatro with their honorary doctorates at Anglia Ruskin University

Wilko Johnson and Suzi Quatro have been awarded honorary doctorates by Anglia Ruskin University.

Dr Feelgood hero Johnson and glam rock icon Quatro were given the awards at a ceremony in Cambridge, England, today. Johnson received the award of Honorary Doctor Of Arts while Quatro was named an Honorary Doctor Of Music.

Johnson underwent life-saving surgery in 2014 after he had been diagnosed with cancer that was expected to kill him. He has since returned to performing full-time.

Vice Chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University, Professor Iain Martin, says: “Wilko Johnson exemplifies the pioneering creativity, talent, drive and dedication required to achieve success in this most demanding of professions.

“As an iconic East Anglian, he will be an inspirational role model for all our students, and of course, particularly our students of music.”

Quatro’s pioneering music career has seen her sell more than 50 million albums worldwide and her charity work includes involvement in the Rock Against Cancer campaign.

Professor Martin adds: “Our University has enjoyed links with Suzi for some time, and she has expressed an interest in collaborating with us on a number of projects, specifically our Popular Music undergraduate degree course, and our ongoing work in Music Therapy.

“As an adopted East Anglian, and a globally-recognised, pioneering talent in a previously male-dominated arena, Suzi will be an inspirational role model to our students.”

Rock Star Degrees Quiz