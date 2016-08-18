Watch 130 Russian rock fans cover Linkin Park and Bon Jovi

Are you in a cover band with a few of your mates? It seems that the days of modestly-sized tribute acts are becoming a thing of the past.

Following in the footsteps of Rockin’ 1000, the army of Italian Foo Fighters fans who joined together to perform a cover of Learn To Fly in a bid to lure the band to Cesena (and most recently, White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army) RocknMob is a group who gather in Moscow to play rock classics.

130 rock fans recently met in Gorky Park – you know, the place mentioned in Scorpions’ Wind Of Change – for a mass performance of Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life and Linkin Park’s What I’ve Done, a single from from their 2007 album Minutes To Midnight.

RocknMob – a flashmob orchestra of sorts – was organised by rock fan, Andrei Lebedev. The inaugural meeting took place on June 18 with 80 musicians coming together to perform a cover of Muse’s Starlight.

“More than 200 people sent applications and around 130 musicians came to the Gorky Park to participate in RocknMob and there was quite a number of people who were shooting videos and photos,” says Andrei of their most recent performance. “Two Russian TV channels visited our event, and one of channels even organised two live broadcasts.”

Check out their covers below – and tell us, which songs they should tackle next?