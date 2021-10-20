Watch Bodega’s gloriously sardonic video for Doers mocking self-help guru bullsh*t

Brooklyn post-punks Bodega have shared the joyously dark video for Doers, the first taste of their forthcoming second album, Broken Equipment.
A scathing, sardonic takedown of the toxic side of forced productivity/positivity and modern age self-help bullshit, the video features Dr. Doer, “a misunderstood monster who simply wants to issue directives and inspire his team of ghouls to #greatness” says the band’s Ben Hozie.
“This city’s made for the doers,” runs the song’s opening verse. “The movers shakers. Health food reviewers. No - I don’t have time for a call. If word’s urgent you can post it on my wall. I don’t have time to inhale…”
"Sometime on tour near the end of 2019 I found myself reading and watching a plethora of self-help books and YouTube vids,” says Hozie, explaining the idea behind the lyric. “This started from a genuine desire for spiritual and physical improvement, but I soon started noticing how advertisements everywhere were utilising the language of self-help. I was being programmed.
‘You don’t have time to cook dinner tonight because you are too busy crushing it as a doer: You are creating next level content and don’t have time to hang out w/ friends or family this weekend so download this app and have ready-made food delivered to you for 29.99.’ This ideology of constant productivity forces you to treat your own body, mind, time, and friends as products to mine. As a result, the world becomes a smaller, duller place.”
Bodega’s second album, Broken Equipment, is set for release on March 11 on What's Your Rupture?
The New Yorkers are set to undertake a lengthy UK in March in support of the album. They will visit:
Mar 11: Brighton Prince Albert
Mar 12: Brighton Prince Albert (evening & matinee)
Mar 13: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Mar 14: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Mar 15: Bristol The Fleece
Mar 17: Birmingham Hare & Hounds
Mar 18: Leicester International Arts Centre
Mar 19: Birkenhead Future Yard
Mar 20: Newcastle The Cluny
Mar 22: Glasgow Mono
Mar 23: Glasgow Mono
Mar 24: Manchester Gorilla
Mar 25: Sheffield Yellow Arch
Mar 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Mar 28: Cambridge Portland Arms
Mar 29: London Moth Club
Mar 30: London Moth Club
Mar 31: London Moth Club
Tickets are available for pre-sale via the band’s mailing list from October 22.