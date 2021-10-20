Watch Bodega’s gloriously sardonic video for Doers mocking self-help guru bullsh*t

Brooklyn post-punks Bodega have shared the joyously dark video for Doers, the first taste of their forthcoming second album, Broken Equipment.

A scathing, sardonic takedown of the toxic side of forced productivity/positivity and modern age self-help bullshit, the video features Dr. Doer, “a misunderstood monster who simply wants to issue directives and inspire his team of ghouls to #greatness” says the band’s Ben Hozie.



“This city’s made for the doers,” runs the song’s opening verse. “The movers shakers. Health food reviewers. No - I don’t have time for a call. If word’s urgent you can post it on my wall. I don’t have time to inhale…”



"Sometime on tour near the end of 2019 I found myself reading and watching a plethora of self-help books and YouTube vids,” says Hozie, explaining the idea behind the lyric. “This started from a genuine desire for spiritual and physical improvement, but I soon started noticing how advertisements everywhere were utilising the language of self-help. I was being programmed.



‘You don’t have time to cook dinner tonight because you are too busy crushing it as a doer: You are creating next level content and don’t have time to hang out w/ friends or family this weekend so download this app and have ready-made food delivered to you for 29.99.’ This ideology of constant productivity forces you to treat your own body, mind, time, and friends as products to mine. As a result, the world becomes a smaller, duller place.”

Bodega’s second album, Broken Equipment, is set for release on March 11 on What's Your Rupture?

The New Yorkers are set to undertake a lengthy UK in March in support of the album. They will visit:



Mar 11: Brighton Prince Albert

Mar 12: Brighton Prince Albert (evening & matinee)

Mar 13: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Mar 14: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Mar 15: Bristol The Fleece

Mar 17: Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Mar 18: Leicester International Arts Centre

Mar 19: Birkenhead Future Yard

Mar 20: Newcastle The Cluny

Mar 22: Glasgow Mono

Mar 23: Glasgow Mono

Mar 24: Manchester Gorilla

Mar 25: Sheffield Yellow Arch

Mar 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Mar 28: Cambridge Portland Arms

Mar 29: London Moth Club

Mar 30: London Moth Club

Mar 31: London Moth Club

Tickets are available for pre-sale via the band’s mailing list from October 22.