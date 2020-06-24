Watch Blackout Balter's video for their Wild new single

Blackout Balter have released their video for new single Wild One exclusively with Louder.

The song will feature on the Nashville outfit’s debut album Animal, which will launch on July 24 and follows their 2016 EP Twist And Bend which featured Dave Keuning from The Killers.

The new album is said to explode with a rush of “punk and alternative rock energies” and is an “unapologetic assertion of love, struggle, and leaving."

Blackout Balter frontman Phil Cohen tells Louder: “We were done recording the entire album and I remember driving home from the studio with an interesting melody stuck in my head.

“It usually takes me a long time to write songs, but I finished the body of Wild One in only a few days. When I was back in the studio, I asked our producer Jeremy Ferguson if we could record a quick demo of this new song that I was in the process of writing.

“When we recorded it initially, the song didn't even have a bridge. It sounded rough and raw, and I loved the way the top-line vocal melody danced around the simple chord structure.”

Cohen adds: “Wild One is a nod to the military 'Jody' song format – a call and response song, sung during military marches. I love the way this format lends itself to somewhat of a haunting aesthetic.

“It's a passionate song, jam-packed with attitude and raw emotion. We all really liked the song's character and grit, and it quickly became one of our favourites.”

Cohen, who also plays guitar, is joined in the Blackout Balter lineup by bassist Emma García, guitarist J. Marco, drummer Hayden Cotcher and Christina Pollitt on synths.