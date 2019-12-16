Watch Babymetal in video for Metal Galaxy favourite Da Da Dance

Babymetal have shared a video for their new single Da Da Dance.

The promo features live footage captured during their tour in support of latest studio album Metal Galaxy, including moments from their first-ever US arena show at The Forum in Los Angeles back in October.

Speaking about the song in an exclusive track-by-track guide in Metal Hammer, Babymetal said: “This dance metal song is a mixture of future music sounds crossed with Japanese 90s dance music.

“The guitar is played by Tak Matsumoto who is a very famous guitarist from a Japanese band called B’z.”

B’z came to the attention of video gamers in the west in 2012 when they provided the track Into Free - Dangan for Capcom’s Xbox 360 and PlayStation 4 game Dragon’s Dogma.

Along with Matsumoto, Babymetal are joined on Metal Galaxy by a number of other musicians, including Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén who sings on Oh! MAJINAI, and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz who provides vocals on Distortion.

Babymetal: Metal Galaxy

Babymetal 2020 UK tour

Feb 19: Glasgow Barrowland

Feb 20: Cardiff Great Hall

Feb 22: Manchester Apollo

Feb 23: London Hammersmith Apollo

Jun 12-14: Download festival