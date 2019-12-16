Trending

Watch Babymetal in video for Metal Galaxy favourite Da Da Dance

By ()

Babymetal launch video for their new single Da Da Dance featuring live footage from their 2019 Metal Galaxy tour

(Image credit: earmusic)

Babymetal have shared a video for their new single Da Da Dance.

The promo features live footage captured during their tour in support of latest studio album Metal Galaxy, including moments from their first-ever US arena show at The Forum in Los Angeles back in October.

Speaking about the song in an exclusive track-by-track guide in Metal Hammer, Babymetal said: “This dance metal song is a mixture of future music sounds crossed with Japanese 90s dance music. 

“The guitar is played by Tak Matsumoto who is a very famous guitarist from a Japanese band called B’z.”

B’z came to the attention of video gamers in the west in 2012 when they provided the track Into Free - Dangan for Capcom’s Xbox 360 and PlayStation 4 game Dragon’s Dogma.

Along with Matsumoto, Babymetal are joined on Metal Galaxy by a number of other musicians, including Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén who sings on Oh! MAJINAI, and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz who provides vocals on Distortion.

Babymetal: Metal Galaxy
Babymetal released Metal Galaxy in October. The follow-up to Metal Resistance features a number of guests, including Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.View Deal

Babymetal 2020 UK tour
Feb 19: Glasgow Barrowland
Feb 20: Cardiff Great Hall 
Feb 22: Manchester  Apollo
Feb 23: London Hammersmith Apollo
Jun 12-14: Download festival

See more Metal Hammer news