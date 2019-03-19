Watch Architects deliver blistering live performance of Royal Beggars

Architects have shared a live video showcasing their track Royal Beggars.

The song originally appeared on their latest album Holy Hell, which launched back in November via Epitaph Records, with the new Carlo Oppermann-directed promo filmed at Hamburg's Sporthalle on February 8.

Holy Hell was the band’s first album since the tragic death of guitarist Tom Searle, who passed away in 2016 after a three year battle with cancer.

Speaking in August, drummer Dan Searle, said: “Ultimately, there were two choices: Feel sorry for yourself and believe the world to be a horrible place and let it defeat you. Or let it inspire us to live the life that Tom would have wanted us to live.”

He added: “I was very worried about people taking away a despondent message from the album. I felt a level of responsibility to provide a light at the end of the tunnel for people who are going through terrible experiences.”

Architects will head out on the road across North America with Thy Art Is Murder and While She Sleeps from next month.

They’ll then perform at the Bring Me The Horizon-curated All Points East in London in May, which will be followed by a run of festival performances throughout the summer.