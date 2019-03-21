Watch Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz join Mark Morton onstage in Montreal

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton is currently on the road across North America in support of his new solo album Anesthetic.

The record launched earlier this month and features a host of guest musicians, including Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix, Mark Lanegan, Testament’s Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Myles Kennedy, Mark Morales, Josh Todd, Naeemah Maddox and late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington.

The track Truth Is Dead saw Morton hook up with his Lamb Of God bandmate Randy Blythe and Arch Enemy frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz – and at his recent show at L’Astral in Montreal, White-Gluz joined Morton and his band onstage for the track.

Video of the performance has been uploaded online and can be watched below.

Last week, Blythe took to the stage with the guitarist on the opening night of the 10-date tour in Richmond.

Morton is supported on the road by Light The Torch and Moon Tooth.

Lamb Of God, meanwhile, have been working on the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm und Drang, with Morton reporting last month to Full Metal Jackie that he was “thrilled” at how the new material was sounding.

Mark Morton 2019 Anesthetic tour - remaining dates

Mar 21: Chicago Bottom loan, IL

Mar 23: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO

Mar 25: Los Angeles The Roxy Theatre, CA

Mar 26: Mesa Club Red, AZ