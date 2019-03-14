Watch Randy Blythe join his Lamb Of God bandmate Mark Morton on guitarist's solo tour

Mark Morton kicked off his solo tour in support of his new album Anesthetic at The Broadberry in Richmond last night.

It was the first date on a 10-date North American tour, with the guitarist joined on the road by Mark Morales on lead vocals, Doc Coyle on guitar, Nick Villarreal on bass, and Art Cruz on drums.

But with the first date of the tour taking place in Richmond, Morton’s Lamb Of God bandmate Randy Blythe was on hand to join the group onstage for a blistering version of Truth Is Dead, which can be watched below.

Blythe lent his vocals to the studio take of the track which also featured Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.

Speaking previously about the tour, Morton said: “We are all looking forward to bringing these songs to the stage and we’re planning some special guest appearances along the way.”

Support on the road is provided by special guests Light The Torch and Moon Tooth.

Aside from Blythe and White-Gluz’s contributions on Anesthetic, Morton is also joined by Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix, Mark Lanegan, Testament’s Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Myles Kennedy, Mark Morales, Josh Todd and Naeemah Maddox.

The record also includes the track Cross Off, which was recorded with Chester Bennington.

Mark Morton 2019 Anesthetic tour

Mar 14: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Mar 15: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON

Mar 16: Montreal L’Astral, QC

Mar 18: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Mar 19: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Mar 21: Chicago Bottom loan, IL

Mar 23: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO

Mar 25: Los Angeles The Roxy Theatre, CA

Mar 26: Mesa Club Red, AZ