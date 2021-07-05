Watch an exclusive clip from Idles' "touching" documentary Don't Go Gentle

A new documentary from alt-punks Idles, Don't Go Gentle: A film about IDLES, is now being screened in cinemas across the UK and Ireland. However, if you're not ready to brace the sticky popcorn-stuffed seats and over-priced pop just yet, we've got an exclusive clip of the film for you to watch in the meantime.

Within the footage, IDLES can be seen rehearsing and touring whilst frontman Joe Talbot outlines his thoughts on unfair judgement towards the band, saying: "We were constantly getting that: 'you're not right'. But that's the whole point of what we're saying is that everyone is being told they're not right. And we are fucking right because we're being ourselves."

Directed by Mark Archer, the film synopsis reads: "Don’t Go Gentle captures the 10 year journey of IDLES’ struggle, grief and moving determination. Exploring their vulnerabilities through their experience, lyrics and sound, we learn the reasons why these five individuals have connected with legions of people across the world. We see just how that relationship unfolds in the most courageous and positive of human ways.

"In a time when the ground is shifting beneath our feet, where open communication and truthful reflection are more vital than ever, we journey with lead singer Joe Talbot and the band as they tear across stages, knocking down stereotypes, empowering fans to talk about mental health and the realities we may not feel comfortable to speak about."

On top of cinema screenings, the music doc will also be available to stream on demand via Doc'n Roll TV from August 6 and will be released on DVD / Blu-ray.

Watch the clip below:

