Watch Alex Henry Foster live stream tonight on Prog's Facebook page at 7pm

Catch a special live performance of a cover of Lour Reed's The Power Of The Heart via Prog's Facebook page on Sunday at 7pm

Alex Henry Foster
Canadian post-rocker Alex Henry Foster and his band The Long Shadows be hosting a special live performance of their eight-minute plus cover of Lou Reed's The Power Of The Heart which you can watch on the Prog Magazine Facebook page this Sunday at 7pm GMT.

On Friday Foster shared his new video for the song, saying "It took me years, streaming into the bleakest turbulences of my own inner voyage, to envision the prospect of making a monument of sincerity such as The Power Of The Heart mine."

To watch just go to the Prog Magazine Faceook page today at 7pm where the live performance will be screening. Enjoy...

