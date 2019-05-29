Watch Ace Frehley on a Mission To Mars in new animated video

Ace Frehley has released an animated video for his new single Mission To Mars.

It’s the latest track taken from the former Kiss guitarist’s studio album Spaceman, which launched in October last year through Entertainment One. Ace previously shared Bronx Boy and Rockin’ With The Boys from the record.

The Mission To Mars video was animated by artist Christopher Fequiere and is “full of Kiss fandom easter eggs.”

Along with all the guitar parts on Spaceman, Frehley also played bass on all but two of the tracks – enlisting his old Kiss bandmate Gene Simmons for Without You I’m Nothing and Your Wish Is My Command.

Explaining the collaboration, Ace told Eddie Trunk: “I just shot him an e-mail and said, ‘C’mon, let’s write some songs together for my new record.’ Next thing you know, he’s down here and within three hours we had written two songs together, which was a record for me and him."

Ace will head out for further live dates in support of Spaceman across the US this summer. Find a full list of dates below.

Ace Frehley - Spaceman

Ace Frehley 2019 US tour dates

Jun 28: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

Jun 29: Wilkes Barre FM Kirby Center For The Performing Arts, PA

Jun 30: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jul 02: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Jul 03: White Plains Westchester County Center, NY

Jul 05: Beverly The Cabot, MA

Jul 06: New Bedford Greasy Luck Brewpub, MA

Aug 01: St Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Oct 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 09: Dallas Trees, TX