Listen to brand new Ace Frehley track Bronx Boy

Ace Frehley has released a stream of his new single titled Bronx Boy.

It will feature on the former Kiss guitarist’s upcoming eighth solo album, details of which will be revealed in due course. Listen to the song below.

Last summer, Frehley revealed that he and his old bandmate Gene Simmons had written two tracks for the follow-up to Ace’s 2016 album Origins, Vol. 1.

He told Eddie Trunk: “I just shot him an e-mail and said, ‘C’mon, let’s write some songs together for my new record.’ Next thing you know, he’s down here and within three hours we had written two songs together, which was a record for me and him.

“We had a fantastic time. He came down. We ate in the backyard while I was watering my palm trees. He was going to my fiancée Rachel, ‘This is something new I’ve never seen before.’

“He’s eating a sandwich and I’m watering a palm tree in my backyard. But it was a lot of fun.”

Bronx Boy is now available to purchase through Amazon.

Frehley has several tour dates planned over the coming months and will set sail on the Kiss Kruise in October.

Ace Frehley 2018 tour dates

May 04: New York Sony Hall, NY - BUY TICKETS

May 05: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD - BUY TICKETS

May 24: Milwaukee Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, WI - BUY TICKETS

Aug 09: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA - BUY TICKETS

Aug 10: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theatre At Palms Casino Resort, NV - BUY TICKETS

Aug 12: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA - BUY TICKETS

Oct 31-Nov 05: Miami Kiss Kruise, FL - BUY TICKETS

Nov 10: Melbourne King Centre Of The Performing Arts, FL - BUY TICKETS