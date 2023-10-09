Watch a trailer for Pink Floyd's new Eclipse documentary

Pink Floyd have announced that they will release a new documentary film about the eight Pink Floyd fans who got to witness the eclipse that happened back in February at Mcleods Beach in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park (Nyinggulu) in Exmouth, Western Australia where they also got to listen to the band's The Dark Side Of The Moon album in the shadow of a giant pyramid that had been built on the beach. You can watch a trailer for the documentary below.

The documentary, created by Pink Floyd's long time Creative Consultant and Hipgnosis co-founder, Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell and his team, Director Benny Trickett and Producer Fiz Oliver, and follows the fans, dubbed the 'Astronome Domine Eight'. It traces their journey from applying for the trip through to their emotional feelings afterwards. Locals in the area and thousands of others who had also made the historic trip to Exmouth to be part of the experience were also interviewed as part of the documentary.

The release of the new film exclusively on the band's YouTube channel at 5pm on October 13 has been timed to coincide with another major eclipse on the October 14 across the Americas, and the band is running a campaign across the band’s socials encouraging local fans to play The Dark Side Of The Moon during the eclipse and upload videos and photos of their experiences using #pfeclipse. The best of these will be reposted across the Pink Floyd socials.

Pink Floyd also release a stand-alone version of the newly remastered The Dark Side Of The Moon on CD, LP and Blu-ray will also be available on October 13. First released as part of 50th Anniversary Box Set, this is the first time that the new remaster of the classic album will be available on its own. The Blu-ray contains the Dolby Atmos and a 5.1 Surround mix as well as the remastered Stereo version. The package comes with commemorative postcards, stickers and a 24-page booklet.

Pre-order The Dark Side Of The Moon.