The sun really is eclipsed by the moon! Pink Floyd's real-life Antipodean eclipse

Eight lucky Pink Floyd fans and competition winners, dubbed the ‘Astronomy Domine 8’ got the chance to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the band's iconic The Dark Side Of The Moon album and witness a rare total solar eclipse. You can watch a video of the event below.

The eight competition winning fans were invited to Mcleods Beach in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park (Nyinggulu) in Exmouth, Western Australia, the best land-based place in the world to view the eclipse, where they witnessed a giant black pyramid framed by the horizon, constructed with creative oversight from the group’s long time Creative Consultant and Hipgnosis co-founder, Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell.

Following a Welcome to Country by elder Hazel Walgar, they listened to the album, Roger Waters iconic closing lines “But the sun is eclipsed by the moon…” from the album’s final song Eclipse timed to align with the moment of total eclipse at 11.29am WST.

The event was livestreamed across the world on Pink Floyd’s You Tube, and proved a moving experience for those lucky enough to attend. “This is something I’ll never forget” said 27 year old Nathan, who took the trip in tribute to his father – a Pink Floyd mega fan who passed away in 2021. “It was like Dad was there with me”.

“I’m speechless”, added Monya who made the journey with her husband Joseph after they were brought together by love of Pink Floyd. “I’ve listened to this album thousands of times – but never like this."

Pink Floyd have been celebrating the Golden Anniversary release of The Dark Side Of The Moon with a new box set, a book and a new range of merchandise.