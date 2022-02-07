Watch 11-year old Nandi Bushell tackle Rush's Tom Sawyer

Neil Peart's drum roll at about two and a half minutes into Rush's 1981 classic Tom Sawyer is one of the most iconic drumming moments from the man dubbed 'The Professor's illustrious drumming career. And it poses no problem to 11-year old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell as she proves in a brand new video she's posted on YouTube.

British music prodigy Bushell's something of an internet sensation having garnered acclaim for her covers of the likes of Led Zeppelin, Queens Of The Stone Age and My Chemical Romance, and has shared stages and screens with the Foo Fighters, Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Ringo Starr, among others.

"This one is for you Professor Peart," says Bushell. "I wanted to try a Rush song that would really challenge me. I watched an interview were the Professor said Tom Sawyer 'remains so difficult to play'. So I thought I would give it a try. It's actually really fun to play. I really hope I have done the song justice, Professor Peart's playing is incredible. I hope I got the strength and smoothness balance right. I have a new found love for Rush now too!"

You can watch Nandi's take on Tom Sawyer below.

