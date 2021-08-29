Dreams do come true: Nandi Bushell finally plays with the Foo Fighters

Junior drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has finally appeared onstage with Foo Fighters, a full year after she began trading videos with Dave Grohl.

It all started when Bushell posted her drum cover of the Foo Fighters’ Everlong and challenged Grohl to a “drum-off”. The two proceeded to do battle over the course of several videos, and it all finally came to a head at the Los Angeles Forum on Thursday night.

Bushell was invited onstage by Dave Grohl and introduced to the crowd - who chanted her name - before the 11-year-old proceeded to take her place behind the kit and power the band through the set-closing Everlong.

"It happened!", squealed Bushell, on her various social media platforms. "It was epic! Thank you so much Foo Fighters. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to jam with Mr. Grohl - It's my Daddy who filmed the video and is screaming a lot."

"We've had the honour to jam with some pretty amazing people over the years," said Grohl from the stage. "Some Beatles, some Stones, some Pink Floyds. But this one right here takes the cake."

Earlier this month in the ever-entertaining world of Foo Fighters, the band serenaded the religious zealots at the Westboro Baptist Church with a performance of the Bee Gees’ You Should Be Dancing from the back of a flat-bed truck.

They followed that with another heart-warming performance, as the band were joined onstage at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas by a young fan who delivered a supremely confident version of the band's hit Monkey Wrench.

