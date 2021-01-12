Nandi Bushell targets Jimmy Page with version of Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song

One day someone will write a book about how the internet kept us entertained during lockdown, and alongside Tim's Listening Parties, Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp, Friday night discos with Sophie Ellis Bextor and that fella skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac while drinking cranberry juice, you'll find Nandi Bushell.

The Ipswich schoolgirl has become a vital sensation with her cover versions, often drawing praise from the original performers, most notably during her protracted – but ultimately triumphant – drum battle against lead Foo Fighter Dave Grohl.

Bushell's latest target is Jimmy Page, whose birthday was on January 9. To mark the occasion Bushell filmed herself performing Led Zeppelin's classic Immigrant Song. She starts by looping the drum part, before adding the bass and guitar, then finally triggering a sample of Robert Plant's iconic 'Ah-ah-ahhhhhhhhh-ahh' scream using what appears to be an actual Thor's Hammer.

"The first time I heard the Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin was in the movie School Of Rock, when Jack Black was driving the van, turns around and screams ‘ahh-aah’!" squeals Bushell. "Best movie ever! John Bonham and his son Jason Bonham are both incredible drummers. John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, you guys are so awesome too!

"Led Zeppelin are so so so good! Hope you guys love my loop I made for you. Happy Birthday Jimmy Page!"

At the time of writing, Page had not responded.