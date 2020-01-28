Trending

Watch nine-year-old drummer slay Queens Of The Stone Age classic No One Knows

By

Josh Homme and co. call Nandi Bushell’s drum cover of their 2002 track “incredible” as clip of nine-year-old’s performance goes viral

Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme
Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme (Image credit: Jim Dyson - Getty)

Over the weekend, nine-year-old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell uploaded a clip to Instagram showing her playing along to Queens Of The Stone Age classic No One Knows.

The clip of Nandi battering her kit has since gone viral, racking up an impressive 177,000 views in just three days – with the video even shared by Queens Of The Stone Age themselves, who called Nandi’s cover “incredible.”

Foo Fighters' leader Dave Grohl famously played drums on the original 2002 song, but he has yet to comment. No doubt his jaw is still on the floor in awe having watched Nandi's amazing performance!

And as if that wasn’t enough, Nandi also took to the stage at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire at the weekend as part of The David Bowie Alumni Tour, where she performed several tracks.

A message on the tour’s Instagram account said: “London was amazing and having Nandi Bushell with us on drums last night was very special. She’s the real deal."

Check out the clips below.

I LOVE THIS SONG!!! ‘No one knows’ by @queensofthestoneage. I had so much fun rocking out! #davegrohl @josh.homme @mister_theodore @theejoeyc #queensofthestoneage #qotsa #davegrohl @ludwigdrumshq @zildjiancompany @vicfirth #ludwig #zildjian #vicfirth #questlove #thepocketkit Nandi Bushell 🥁🎸🎤👧🏽❤️

Wow wow wow! Last night I rocked out at 02 Shepherds Bush Empire in London with the @bowietour. Thank you @mikegarson for inviting me to jam. It was Incredible!!!! Thank you @leisastylediva for the hookup. Thank you @coreyglover for looking after us! @davidbowie #davidbowie #shepherdsbushempire #o2shepherdsbushempire #9yearsold #letsdance #5years Nandi Bushell 🥁🎸🎤👧🏽❤️

