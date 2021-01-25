Nandi Bushell’s fabulous My Chemical Romance cover will lead a new generation to join The Black Parade

Nandi Bushell is an inspiration to us all. The young English drum prodigy captured the hearts of the rock world last year thanks to her epic drum battle with Dave Grohl and though we’re only a few weeks into 2021 she’s already charmed us with her excitement at discovering BritPop (cue a splendid cover of Blur’s Song 2) and her warm-hearted birthday tribute to Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, who inspired her to record an imaginative version of Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song.

Now it seems that young Miss Bushell has discovered emo, and has thrown herself whole-heartedly into learning My Chemical Romance songs, starting, understandably with the New Jersey quintet’s signature anthem Welcome To The Black Parade. How pure to see someone just bursting with excitement upon discovering a new favourite band.

“I love being able to let out all my energy after a stressful week of home learning and online exams,” Bushell says. “My daddy said I am starting to go through an emo phase as I discovered My Chemical Romance this week! So so so good! I absolutely love Welcome To The Black Parade – such a great song to let it all out to!”

Joyous.

We look forward to seeing where Nandi’s ongoing musical education leads the youngster next…