Ringo Starr teams up with Nandi Bushell, Chad Smith and more to perform Come Together

Ringo Starr has teamed up with over 100 drummers to perform a cover of The Beatles 1969 classic Come Together. Featured alongside Starr include some notable names such as 11-year-old drum prodigy Nandi Bushell, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Free’s Simon Kirke, renowned session player Jim Keltner and many more.

The cover, which sees the group perform a drum-focused version of the original, was released as part of WhyHunger’s Drum Together campaign. The operation – featuring the slogan "One beat. One mission. End hunger" – aims to put an end to world hunger in the US and across the globe, by providing “critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice.”

The project was created by producer Brian Resnick and Drumming’s Global Ambassador Dom Famularo. Speaking of the cover, Resnick says "the video features the greatest collection of drummers ever to perform on one song, and is so inspiring and powerful.

“I’m really moved by the generosity of all the phenomenal musicians who donated their time and talents, and I hope the project energizes people to get involved and join with WhyHunger in the movement to end world hunger.”

While Starr comments: "We all can agree that no kid should be hungry, and everyone should have access to nutritious food. This is a great cause that I’ve supported in the past and a great track – one of my favorite Beatles songs. So when Jim Keltner asked me to join all these other drummers I was happy to. Peace and love”.

Watch the cover below: