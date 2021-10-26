W.A.S.P. announce UK dates as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations

W.A.S.P. will return to the UK for seven gigs in April 2022 as part of a world tour celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band. And despite now being a born-again Christian, frontman Blackie Lawless says the shows will feature “all the fire and all the blood that shocked the world the first time.” Whether this means that the LA band’s infamous debut single, Animal (Fuck Like A Beast) will be restored to the setlist after Lawless promised he would never play it again has not yet been revealed.

Lawless says: “For the W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary World Tour we’re going back to the beginning. We’re taking the show back to where it all started. Complete with all the fire and all the blood that shocked the world the first time. We only did this type of show on the first world tour and never did it again… until now! I’m gonna scream and I’m gonna bleed, cause I Wanna be Somebody! We’re taking everybody back… back to the beginning!”

His band will play:

Apr 01: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

Apr 02: Manchester Academy

Apr 03: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Apr 06: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Apr 07: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 08: London Roundhouse

Tickers for the tour will go on sale on October 29 from 10am (UK time).