Warren Haynes covers Gold Dust Woman

Warren Haynes has streamed a live performance of Fleetwood Mac classic Gold Dust Woman.

He’s seen in the video performing the track with Railroad Earth, who feature on his latest album Ashes And Dust.

He took the opportunity to record a series of songs that he didn’t want to use with Gov’t Mule or the defunct Allman Brothers Band.

Haynes said earlier this year: “This record was really a chance to bring a lot of that music to fruition. It’s given me the opportunity to take a lot of songs I love, that didn’t have a home, and build a home for them.”

Ashes And Dust is on sale now. Haynes guests on the debut album by Supersonic Blues Machine, to be released in February.