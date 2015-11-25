Gibbons, Trout, Haynes guest on Supersonic Blues Machine debut

Billy Gibbons, Walter Trout, Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Eric Gales and Chris Duarte have been named as the guests who appear on the debut album by supergroup Supersonic Blues Machine.

The outfit was formed by bassist and vocalist Fabrizio Grossi, guitarist Lance Lopez with drummer Kenny Aronoff, and they’ll launch West Of Flushing South Of Frisco on February 26 via Mascot Label Group.

View a trailer below – and download their track I Ain’t Falling Again in return for your email address.

Grossi says: “The blues is what makes me tick. It’s the main ingredient of any successful musical recipe.

“You’ll feel B.B. King’s presence on stage – even though we might be wearing space suits.”

The band aim to tour North America and Europe. “It was important for us to do this with people who can eventually join us live on stage when we tour,” says Grossi. “Every night will see different guests appearing. It will be like The Who’s Magic Bus tour.”