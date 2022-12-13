Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs

Wargasm have shared the video for their September single Super Fiend, and it's an all-action affair which shows exactly why the fast-rising electronic rock duo - Sam Matlock and Milkie Way - are carving out a well-earned reputation as one of the UK's most explosive live acts.

Speaking about the hard-hitting single, which features lyrics such as 'I'm an ugly motherfucker with a penchant for destruction / Born and raised on the murder scene', and is lifted from their recently-released seven-track EXPLICIT: THE MIXXXTAPE collection, the band say, “Inspired by the bleakness of the 2000AD comic universe, the sound of Slipknot and the way our society is moving: we wrote this song because we want to be left alone, free from fake friends and the posturing that can plague the relationships around us.”

“It’s nice to be nice, but it’s also nice sometimes to just be. With the human experience comes a spectrum of emotions. Anger is energy, suck it up and feel how you feel.”

Watch the video below:

Wargasm are currently bringing the noise in Germany, in support to Enter Shikari, having collaborated with Rou Reynolds' band on their summer single The Void Stares Back.



The band have also been hand-picked to support Limp Bizkit on their UK and European tour dates next year. They'll hook up with Fred Durst's crew to play:

Mar 30: Munich Zenith, GER

Mar 31: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, GER

Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, AUS

Apr 03: Prague Forum Karlin, CZE

Apr 05: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, GER

Apr 09: Tilburg 013, HOL

Apr 12: Manchester Academy, UK

Apr 13: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Apr 16: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

April 17: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK