Wardruna's Lindy-Fay Hella announces collaboration with Dei Farne

Wardruna singer Lindy-Fay Hella has teamed up with duo Dei Farne for a new collaboration.

They will release the album Hildring through By Norse on November 26. You can watch a video for the title track below.

"Hildring is the Norwegian word for mirage, Hella explains. "When on a long journey, you can start to wonder what is real and what is not, but at the same time, you are constantly seeking the unknown.



"This album is darker and more rhythm based. We've been sending ideas to each other and worked it out in the studios with the band, additional musicians and the producer Iver Sandoy. We found that we had a common interest in alternative 70s and 80s music. We like to work fast and trust the gut feelings, rather than analysing everything to pieces.

"The first takes are often the best ones in our department. The nerve we want to keep in our music is that of a not always perfect one. With some hair, spikes and edges. That's why part of the Hildring album is totally improvised. We are getting older and feel safe in our own musical expression. We simply make the music we want to make."



The album reflects the sense of wonder and awe with which the Norwegian collective view the natural world and the elemental forces of their rural surroundings outside of Bergen.

Pre-order Hildring.

(Image credit: By Norse)

Lindy-Fay Hella & Dei Farne: Hildring

1. Hildring

2. Los

3. Insect

4. The Lake

5. Brising

6. Kjetto

7. Taag

8. Otherworld

9. Gjelet