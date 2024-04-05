Wardruna return with brand new single, the suitably mesmeric Hertan

Norwegian folk-proggers Wardruna have returned to action with the release of a vdeo for their brand new single, the suitably mesmeric Hertan, which you can watch below.

Hertan announces the start of a new cycle of activity for the band, who released the acclaimed Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven back in 2021, and who will follow the single with their next full-length release

"Hertan is the proto-Scandinavian word for “heart” and that is exactly what we explore in this in this song and film," explains Wardruna mainman Einar Selvik. "The duality of the heart with the rhythm, flow and pulse we can see, hear, and feel in nature and in all forms of life – and the more abstract idea of the heart, The rudder on the ship of emotions, our decisions, and our true desires."

Hertan comes with a suitably impressive and atmospheric video, again the work of Finnish director and photographer Tuukka Koski, who filmed the video during some freezing nights in northern Finland at the island of Hailouto.

"It is always a true pleasure to create art with Tuukka and his colleagues at Breakfast Helsinki," adds Selvik. "His experience and eye for detail as well as the ability to always conjure up next-level material, is very inspiring to be part of. Three days, three locations, no sleep but a lot of heart. This is how it went down. Hope you will enjoy the result!"

Koski has also designed the cover for Hertan, which you can see below.

(Image credit: By Norse)