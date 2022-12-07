Wardruna, Haken and TesseracT all announced for ARTmania festival

Wardruna, Haken and TesseracT have all been announced for next years ARTmania Festival, which takes place in Sibu from July 28-30, along with Swedish proggers Port Noir and Norwegian avant-garde prog metallers Vulture Industries.

They join a bill that already features Porcupine Tree, Pain Of Salvation, Samael and Emperor.

"ARTmania Festival, the first Romanian festival that developed the idea of combining art and entertainment in Romania, is a platform dedicated to promoting all forms of artistic expression inspired by rock culture," the organisers explain.

"Since 2006, ARTmania has established itself as the main regional promoter of contemporary music projects. Music is the core component, but it is only a part of the experience that ARTmania Festival wanted to offer to art lovers from Romania and abroad. From the very beginning, ARTmania was conceived as a cultural platform to offer the public various events and ways to experience different forms of artistic expression, such as concerts, exhibitions, book launches and film screenings.

"As the longest-running rock festival in Romania and one of the brands with the longest tradition on the regional cultural scene, ARTmania has shaped its own identity through a bold concept and a special environment: the Great Square of one of the most beautiful medieval fortresses in Eastern Europe."

ARTmania Festival 2023, part of the Musical Bridges Through Cultural Entrepreneurship project, and is financed with the support of EEA Grants within the RO-CULTURE Programme. The EEA Grants represent the contribution of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway towards a green, competitive and inclusive Europe.

Tickets for ARTmania are available for €80 plus taxes.

Get tickets.