Wardruna announce First Flight Of The White Raven virtual release show

Norwegian pagan proggers Wardruna have announced a unique virtual release show for their latest album Kvitravn taking place on March 26. The band will premiere performances of songs taken from the new album alongside their earlier works, all set in a special surrounding arranged specifically for this event.

The band have been celebrating the global success of Kvitravn which has charted impressively around the world, not least in the USA where the album entered the Billboard Album Chart at No. 9.

"To recite and copy the past is not very difficult, but to understand and integrate ancient thoughts, tools and methods with real purpose into a creation that is relevant to the modern era is truly challenging and remains our prime goal in our work," says mainman Einar Selvik of Kvitravn.

"Although the album carries a variant of my own totemic artist name, it has, in this context, little to do with me but rather refers to the symbolism and legends of sacred white animals found in Nordic and other cultures all over the world. These highly regarded ghostly creatures, whether a raven, snake, bear, moose, reindeer, elephant or lion - are in animist traditions seen as prophetic, divine messengers, and guardians representing renewal, purity and a bridge between worlds."

The stream will take place Friday, March 26 at 8pm (GMT), 12pm (PT), 3pm (ET). Virtual tickets and special release show merchandise will be available on Feb. 5th, 9am GMT/10am CET.

