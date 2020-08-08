Listen to Wardruna's theme to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla



Wardruna frontman Einar Selvik has collaborated with award-winning musicians on the official soundtrack for the computer game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Although the game isn’t out until November 17, fans can enjoy the musician’s trademark Nordic folk on the Raven Saga EP which is out now via Lakeshore Records.

The seven-track EP includes two of Selvik’s original compositions and sees him featured alongside BAFTA Award-winning Danish composer Jesper Kyd (Assassin's Creed, Ezio Trilogy) and American composer Sarah Schachner (Assassin's Creed Origins).



Said Selvik, "It´s a great honour for me to be welcomed into this massive Assassins Creed entity and long-time pillars of historical storytelling in games. I have been tasked by Ubisoft to create music that displays and builds upon authentic Norse historical musicality. Through historical instruments, their inherent tonalities, oral poetic traditions and language, I have aimed to make creations that could potentially bring the player closer to the theme and era of the game."



Meanwhile, Wardruna have announced they’re rescheduling their North American tour to 2021. It'll coincide with the release of the band’s fifth album, Kvitravn which is out on Norse Music on January 22. It includes the track Grá, released earlier in 2020.

Wardruna 2021 South American tour

Sep 23: Charlotte Owens Auditorium, NC

Sep 24: Washington Warner Theater, DC

Sep 25 Brooklyn Kings Theater, NY

Sep 27: Boston The Orpheum Theater, MA

Sep 28: Montral M Telus, QC

Sep 29: Toronto Meridian Hall, ON

Oct 01: Chicago Auditorium Theater, IL

Oct 02: Minneapolis The State Theater, MN

Oct 05: Calgary Southern Alberta Jubilee, AB

Oct 07: Salem Elsinore Theater, OR

Oct 08 Seattle Moore Theater, WA

Oct 09: Vancouver The Chan Center, BC

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT