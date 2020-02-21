Wardruna release video for brand new single Grá

Norwegian folk proggers Wardruna have released a video for their brand new single Grá. The song is taken from the band's forthcoming new album Kvitravn, which will be released Music For Nations on June 5. You can watch the video in full below.

"Grá (Grey) is our song to the wolf. It seeks to address and acknowledge the cost and responsibility of being part of, and not above nature," Einar Selvik tells Prog. "Once again, we were given the opportunity to go to Finland and work with a beautiful and brave rescued wolf called Tihu and her caretakers. The video was directed by our friend Tuukka Koski and his fantastic team at Koski Syväri."

Kvitravn musically continues where the Runaljod trilogy left off, discussing Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norse spiritual concepts, and the relation between sage and songs.

The band have also announced that they will be supported by Jo Quail on the England and Ireland dates on their forthcoming European tour.

Wardruna tour dates.

Mar 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Apr 02: Kristiansand Kilden Teater, Norway

Apr 03: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway

Apr 04: Bergen Grieghallen, Norway

Apr 30: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia

May 01: St Petersburg Yubileyny Sports Palace, Russia

May 03: Poznan Hala Ziemi, Poland

May 04: Krakow ICE Congress Center, Poland

May 05: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Solvakia

May 07: Belgrade Sava Centar, Serbia

May 08: Bucharest Arena Romanele, Romania

Jun 04: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Jun 05: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

June 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

June 07: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

June 09: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

June 10 Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

June 11: Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater, Germany

June 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

July 15-18 Colors of Ostrava Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 01: Savonlinna Opera Festival, Finland

Aug 12-16: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 12-16: Midgardsblot Festival, Norway

Sep 05: Selb Festival Mediaval, Germany

Sep 21: Reykjavik Harpa, Iceland