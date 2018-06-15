Want to hear Steve Rothery play Grendel?

OK, we've all been at a Marillion show when some clever clogs calls out for Grendel. It really is an occupational hazard these days for both band and fans alike.

So of course, at a recent Steve Rothery Band show at Manchester's Band On The Wall, one plucky punter/dullard (* delete where applicable) called out, Steve Rothery actually toyed with the first few notes. He then stopped prompting groans from the excited crowd, and followed this up by saying if £10,000 was raised for charity, he and the band would play the song in its entirety!

Now, along with the Trinity organisation, for whom the Steve Rothery Band had just headlined Trinity III at Islington Assembly Hall, Steve has agreed that, should enough money be raised for the three trinity cancer charities - Teenage Cancer Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK - then the Steve Rothery Band WILL play Grendel in full.

If the song wins through, this will happen at Steve's Collection Of Musical Curiosities which takes place at De Pul, Uden, Netherlands on October 5 and 6. The show, headlined by the Steve Rothery Band will also feature performances from RanestRane, Dave Foster Band, Riccardo Romano and Sylf.

Fans are being offered the chance of not just one, but two JustGiving pages… one page is for donations for SRB to play Grendel while the second page is for SRB NOT to play Grendel – the choice is yours. everyone who donates will be sent a link to download the desk recording of Grendel from the Uden show. Use the links below to donate.

JustGiving – Yes Play Grendel

JustGiving – No Don’t Play Grendel