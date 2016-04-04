Walter Trout teases Alive In Amsterdam

Walter Trout will release a live album recorded on his comeback tour following a liver transplant.
A trailer for Alive In Amsterdam can be viewed below. The album will launch on June 17 via Mascot/Provogue.
The album was recorded on November 25 in the Dutch city as he continued his recovery from a liver transplant and toured in support of his 2015 album Battle Scars.
Trout says: “We were rocking. If people are expecting a laid-back show, that’s not what they’ll get. This is potent stuff.
“That whole tour was kinda triumphant for me. Just to be back, after what I went through. But also to be playing with a renewed energy and commitment.”
Alive In Amsterdam will be available in 3LP + MP3, CD and digital formats.
Trout has a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.
Walter Trout Alive In Amsterdam tracklist
- Marie’s Introduction
- Play The Guitar
- Help Me
- I’m Back
- Say Goodbye To The Blues
- Almost Gone
- Omaha
- Tomorrow Seems So Far Away
- Playin’ Hideaway
- Haunted By The Night
- Fly Away
- Please Take Me Home
- Rock Me Baby
- Marie’s Mood
- Serve Me Right To Suffer
- The Love That We Once Knew
Walter Trout tour dates 2016
Apr 04: Dallas Kessler Theater, TX
Apr 07: Jacksonville BeachMojo Kitchen, FL
Apr 08: Boca Raton Funky Biscuit, FL
Apr 09: Stuart Terra Fermata, FL
Apr 10: St.Petersburg Tampa Bay Blues Festival, FL
Apr 13: New York B.B. King’s, NY
Apr 14: Pawling Daryl’s House, NY
Apr 15: Fall River Narrows Center for the Arts, MA
Apr 16: Norfolk Infinity Music Hall, CT
Apr 19: Atlanta Smith’s Olde Bar, GA
Apr 20: Nashville Music City Roots, TN
Apr 22: New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, LA
Apr 25: Washington Howard Theatre, DC
Apr 26: Wheeling River City Ale Works, WV
Apr 27: Columbus Woodlands Tavern, OH
Apr 29: Beale Street Music Fest, TN
Apr 30: St Louis Old Rock House, MO
May 04: Milwaukee Shank Hall WI
May 05: Minneapolis Famous Dave’s Blues Club, MN
May 06: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA
May 07: Kansas City Knucklehead’s Saloon, MO
May 14: Adelanto Blues Festival, CA
Jun 16: Nashville Grand Ole Opry, Lead Belly Fest, TN
Jun 30: Skaanevik Blues Festival, Norway
Jul 09: Weert Bospop, Netherlands
Jul 10: Rotterdam North Sea Jazz Festival, Netherlands
Jul 15: Olomouc Clarion Congress Hotel, Czech Repulic
Jul 17: Peer Blues Peer, Belgium
Jul 19: St Albans Arena, UK
Jul 20: Wolverhampton Robin, UK
Jul 22: Chester Live Rooms, UK
Jul 23: Bury St Edmunds Apex, UK
Jul 24: Ramblin’ Man Fair, Maidstone, UK
Jul 29: Breitenbach Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany
Jul 30: Torgau Bastion Open Air, Germany
Aug 03: Skanderborg Danmarks Smukkeste Festival, Denmark
Aug 05: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway
Aug 13: Cincy Blues Fest, Cincinnati, OH