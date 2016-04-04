Walter Trout teases Alive In Amsterdam

Walter Trout will release a live album recorded on his comeback tour following a liver transplant.

A trailer for Alive In Amsterdam can be viewed below. The album will launch on June 17 via Mascot/Provogue.

The album was recorded on November 25 in the Dutch city as he continued his recovery from a liver transplant and toured in support of his 2015 album Battle Scars.

Trout says: “We were rocking. If people are expecting a laid-back show, that’s not what they’ll get. This is potent stuff.

“That whole tour was kinda triumphant for me. Just to be back, after what I went through. But also to be playing with a renewed energy and commitment.”

Alive In Amsterdam will be available in 3LP + MP3, CD and digital formats.

Trout has a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Walter Trout Alive In Amsterdam tracklist

Marie’s Introduction Play The Guitar Help Me I’m Back Say Goodbye To The Blues Almost Gone Omaha Tomorrow Seems So Far Away Playin’ Hideaway Haunted By The Night Fly Away Please Take Me Home Rock Me Baby Marie’s Mood Serve Me Right To Suffer The Love That We Once Knew

Apr 04: Dallas Kessler Theater, TX

Apr 07: Jacksonville BeachMojo Kitchen, FL

Apr 08: Boca Raton Funky Biscuit, FL

Apr 09: Stuart Terra Fermata, FL

Apr 10: St.Petersburg Tampa Bay Blues Festival, FL

Apr 13: New York B.B. King’s, NY

Apr 14: Pawling Daryl’s House, NY

Apr 15: Fall River Narrows Center for the Arts, MA

Apr 16: Norfolk Infinity Music Hall, CT

Apr 19: Atlanta Smith’s Olde Bar, GA

Apr 20: Nashville Music City Roots, TN

Apr 22: New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, LA

Apr 25: Washington Howard Theatre, DC

Apr 26: Wheeling River City Ale Works, WV

Apr 27: Columbus Woodlands Tavern, OH

Apr 29: Beale Street Music Fest, TN

Apr 30: St Louis Old Rock House, MO

May 04: Milwaukee Shank Hall WI

May 05: Minneapolis Famous Dave’s Blues Club, MN

May 06: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA

May 07: Kansas City Knucklehead’s Saloon, MO

May 14: Adelanto Blues Festival, CA

Jun 16: Nashville Grand Ole Opry, Lead Belly Fest, TN

Jun 30: Skaanevik Blues Festival, Norway

Jul 09: Weert Bospop, Netherlands

Jul 10: Rotterdam North Sea Jazz Festival, Netherlands

Jul 15: Olomouc Clarion Congress Hotel, Czech Repulic

Jul 17: Peer Blues Peer, Belgium

Jul 19: St Albans Arena, UK

Jul 20: Wolverhampton Robin, UK

Jul 22: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Jul 23: Bury St Edmunds Apex, UK

Jul 24: Ramblin’ Man Fair, Maidstone, UK

Jul 29: Breitenbach Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Torgau Bastion Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Skanderborg Danmarks Smukkeste Festival, Denmark

Aug 05: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 13: Cincy Blues Fest, Cincinnati, OH