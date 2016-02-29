Walter Trout lists US, Europe and UK tour dates

Walter Trout has announced tour dates in the US, Europe and the UK – and he’s described the act of playing live as an essential part of his healing process.

He’s continuing to perform material from latest album Battle Scars, written about his brush with death while waiting for a liver transplant in 2014.

Trout says: “The songs come out a little bit different each night, as I feed off inspiration from the audience. It’s still therapeutic to play these songs about my journey to death’s door and back. Each time I share them with a live audience, I heal a little bit more.”

Battle Scars was released in October.

Walter Trout tour dates

Mar 10: Las Vegas Railhead at Boulder Station, NV

Mar 11: Phoenix Rhythm Room, AZ

Mar 30: Taos Mesa Brewing, NM

Apr 01: Houston Dosey Doe, TX

Apr 02: Austin Scoot Inn, TX

Apr 04: Dallas Kessler Theater, TX

Apr 07: Jacksonville BeachMojo Kitchen, FL

Apr 08: Boca Raton Funky Biscuit, FL

Apr 09: Stuart Terra Fermata, FL

Apr 10: St.Petersburg Tampa Bay Blues Festival, FL

Apr 13: New York B.B. King’s, NY

Apr 14: Pawling Daryl’s House, NY

Apr 15: Fall River Narrows Center for the Arts, MA

Apr 16: Norfolk Infinity Music Hall, CT

Apr 19: Atlanta Smith’s Olde Bar, GA

Apr 20: Nashville Music City Roots, TN

Apr 22: New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, LA

Apr 25: Washington Howard Theatre, DC

Apr 26: Wheeling River City Ale Works, WV

Apr 27: Columbus Woodlands Tavern, OH

Apr 29: Beale Street Music Fest, TN

Apr 30: St Louis Old Rock House, MO

May 04: Milwaukee Shank Hall WI

May 05: Minneapolis Famous Dave’s Blues Club, MN

May 06: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA

May 07: Kansas City Knucklehead’s Saloon, MO

May 14: Adelanto Blues Festival, CA

Jun 16: Nashville Grand Ole Opry, Lead Belly Fest, TN

Jun 30: Skaanevik Blues Festival, Norway

Jul 09: Weert Bospop, Netherlands

Jul 10: Rotterdam North Sea Jazz Festival, Netherlands

Jul 15: Olomouc Clarion Congress Hotel, Czech Repulic

Jul 17: Peer Blues Peer, Belgium

Jul 19: St Albans Arena, UK

Jul 20: Wolverhampton Robin, UK

Jul 22: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Jul 23: Bury St Edmunds Apex, UK

Jul 24: Ramblin’ Man Fair, Maidstone, UK

Jul 29: Breitenbach Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Torgau Bastion Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Skanderborg Danmarks Smukkeste Festival, Denmark

Aug 05: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 13: Cincy Blues Fest, Cincinnati, OH

