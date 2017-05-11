Voyager stream new album Ghost Mile in full

Voyager have made their new album Ghost Mile available to stream in full ahead of its official launch exclusively with Prog.
The Australian outfit’s sixth album will be released tomorrow (May 12).
Vocalist and bassist Alex Canion tells Prog: “Since commencing the writing of Ghost Mile, we believed we were on to something special.
“The glowing reviews it’s received so far validate that and we’re so pleased to be able to premiere the entire album start to finish to you all!
“Ghost Mile is the product of five close and creative band mates organically communicating through their weapon of choice.”
The band opened an album pre-order campaign in February, with drummer Ashley Doodkorte giving further information about the album’s direction.
He said: “The tracks on Ghost Mile embrace some of the more idiosyncratic aspects of our playing and songwriting.
“All of us are pushing our instrumentation to places they haven’t visited as much in the past, while still maintaining the hallmarks of our sound. The results continually surprise and delight us.
“Like never before, this new album really feels like the sum of all of our influences, ideas and personalities.”
Voyager are currently on tour across Australia.
Voyager Ghost Mile tracklist
- Ascension
- Misery Is Only Company
- Lifeline
- The Fragile Serene
- To The Riverside
- Ghost Mile
- What A Wonderful Day
- Disconnected
- This Gentle Earth (1981)
- As The City Takes The Night
Voyager 2017 Australian tour
May 12: Melbourne Evelyn Hotel
May 13: Brisbane The Zoo
May 19: Perth Amplifier Bar
May 20: Canberra The Basement
May 21: Sydney Oxford Art Factory