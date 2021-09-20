Voyager bassist Alex Canion premieres video for Sorrowtar

Alex Canion, best known as the bass player and vocalist with Australian prog rockers Voyager, premieres the video for solo track Sorrowtar with Prog, which you can watch below.

Sorrowtar is taken from, Canion's debut solo EP, Birthmark, which will be released on October 25. The track itself documents the musician's personal battle with depression.

"What might be the best song I've written yet, Sorrowtar is an ode to my battle with depression,:" Canion explains. "Sorrowtar is a word I made up to try and describe what I was feeling inside at that time. The way I visualised it was as if I had black tar stretched out like tree roots from the core of my being, spreading throughout my body and infecting my organs and bones like cancer. It literally impacted every aspect of who I was and how I thought about myself.

"The crazy thing is that there's always that little bit of Sorrowtar deep inside, I just need to make sure it's not being fed! From the outset, Nine Inch Nails always came to mind as a stylistic inspiration for this song, particularly The Downward Spiral album. I first heard it when I was 11 years old and it has an especially dark aura to me which was what I was trying to replicate in this song. When played on acoustic guitar there are some sickeningly dissonant guitar voicing, which I'm proud of. This song paired with the stunning video clip my oldest friend Matt Pitcher put together, I think it might be the standout track on the EP for me personally."

The title of the EP was inspired by the birthmarks on Alex’s left side of his face, symbolising his first solo effort in the music world and celebrating that which makes us all unique in our own way.

The six-track Birthmark features not only bass parts composed and performed by Alex, but also sees him take on drums, guitar and lead vocal duties as well. You can see the new EP artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Press)

Alex Canion: Birthmark

1. To The Fore

2. Mote of Dust

3. Habitual

4. Sorrowtar

5. Dream A Dream