Von Hertzens announce Euro tour

Von Hertzen Brothers have announced European tour and released a video for their single Hold Me Up.

The Finnish siblings kick off the 10-date jaunt with two UK shows, starting in Southampton on September 2.

On Manic Street Preachers-inspired Hold Me Up, the band say: “We were aiming for an honest, all-embracing declaration of love for someone who stands beside us through storms and rain. Soundscape-wise, we wanted it to be very 90s, and to achieve this we wrote a string orchestration that The Manics would be proud of.”

The song is taken from the band’s latest album New Day Rising, out now. They play at HRH Prog 4 in Wales next March.

VON HERTZEN BROTHERS EUROPEAN TOUR 2015

Sep 02: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Sep 04: London The Underworld, UK

Sep 12: Helsinki Tavastiaklubi, Finland

Nov 21: Stockholm Prog Fest, Sweden

Nov 22: Hamburg Rock Safe St Pauli, Germany

Nov 25: Cologne Underground, Germany

Nov 26: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Nov 27: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 28: Berlin Magnet, Germany