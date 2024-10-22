Von Hertzen Brothers rock out in video for new single The Relapse

Finnish prog rock trio Von Hertzen Brothers release their brand new studio album In Murmuration through their own their DoingBeingMusic label this Friday, October 25.

To celebrate the band have shared a video for their latest single, The Relapse, which features a boisterous saxophone solo from Markus Pajakkala, who features on several songs on the new album.

"When we began thinking about the overall approach for this album, we wanted to write songs that were simple in structure (for a change), punchy in performance, and rocky enough to have fun with on stage," says Kie Von Hertzen about the new single. "The Relapse was the first song to come from that mindset. To us, it’s a mix of AC/DC, Queens of the Stone Age, Phil Collins, and maybe a bit of U2. All of this is of course served to you with familiar Von Hertzen-ian seasoning and a bit of Krautrock sprinkled on top."

“I’ve been waiting to get this song out so badly it has hurt. It’s so much fun to dive back into the pool of riff rock and just let it all out," adds brother Mikko. "Don’t get me wrong, the proggier VHB is essentially THE driving force behind everything we do, but to have a new banger like this to play live feels fresh and fun. I wanna see those hands up in the air!”

Prog has teamed up with the band for a great new bundle to celebrate the release of In Murmuration that features a bespoke VHB front cover exclusive to this edition of Prog 154 and also comes with a lyric sheet for Snowstorm from the new album signed individually by Mikko, Kie and Jonne and a special art print designed and signed by The Walking Dead creator Charlie Adlard, who has created artwork for every song on the album for the band.

You can order that bundle here.

In Murmuration will be available as a limited-edition crystal-clear vinyl gatefold LP, CD and digital. Merch bundles will be available from the band’s website.

Pre-order In Murmuration.